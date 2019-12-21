PM task force chief orders government agencies to review debt repayment delays

An employee counts money at a bank in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Anh Tu.

Their actions have resulted in international agencies lowering the nation's credit rating, said Mai Tien Dung, who heads a task force formed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Dung held discussions Friday with the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Planning and Investment, Ministry of Transport, and Ministry of Industry and Trade as well as the State Bank on late foreign debt payments by some expressway and hydropower projects.

He asked the agencies to review and reflect on their delayed debt repayment even when they had enough money to pay.

He said they are responsible for not seriously implementing the directions of the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue in sending reports on the day of the debt repayment. They were slow to handle issues and failed to promptly report any problems that might have arisen in making the repayment, he said.

Dung also said that the World Bank's letter to the Ministry of Finance had proposed three options for quick repayment of Individual Development Association (IDA) capital in June 2019, with an answering deadline of November 30.

But the Ministry of Finance did not submit the documents to the Prime Minister to be reviewed until December 5.

Previously, the Prime Minister had ordered state agencies to come up with solutions for delayed foreign debt repayment so that there are no negative impacts on Vietnam's credit rating.

International credit rating agency Moody’s has kept Vietnam’s Ba3 rating, but changed its outlook to negative after the government delayed a debt repayment.

Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday changed the outlook to negative, concluding the review for downgrade that was initiated on October 9, 2019.