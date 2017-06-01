VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Operator of Vietnam’s sole oil refinery valued at $3.2 billion ahead of IPO

By Nguyen Hoai   June 1, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Operator of Vietnam’s sole oil refinery valued at $3.2 billion ahead of IPO
Dung Quat Oil Refinery. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Hoai

An initial 5-6 percent stake will be on offer to the public, but a controlling stake could be on the table if a strategic investor comes up with the goods.

Binh Son Refinery (BSR), the operator of Vietnam’s only oil refinery, was valued at VND72.88 trillion ($3.2 billion) at the end of 2015, with the state holding a 60 percent stake, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

An affiliate of national oil and gas group PetroVietnam, BSR is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) later this year.

CEO Tran Ngoc Nguyen said BSR will sell 5-6 percent of the company’s shares to the public in an IPO scheduled for November.

The operator of the Dung Quat Oil Refinery will allow its employees to buy a combined 0.07 percent stake within the year and look to attract strategic investors next year.

Chairman Nguyen Hoai Giang told Reuters in a Thursday report that Vietnam’s government had recently given permission for BSR to sell more than half of the company to either foreign or domestic strategic investors, giving a potential buyer a controlling stake.

BSR had been in talks with Japan's JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp., South Korea's SK Energy Co and Russia's Gazprom Neft, among others, but the talks had failed to progress, he said.

Dung Quat Oil Refinery in the central province of Quang Ngai now meets around a third of Vietnam's demand for fuel and oil products with an annual capacity to process 6.5 million tons of crude oil each year.

Costing $3 billion, the refinery posted revenue of VND21 trillion ($923 million) in the first quarter ending March, or 33 percent of its full-year target.

The result paints a bright picture after BSR projected revenue this year at VND62.4 trillion, down 17 percent from 2016 on an expected drop in crude oil prices and shorter production time due to maintenance work.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Dung Quat refinery
 
Read more
Vietnam, Asian peers can unlock $5 trillion, 230 million jobs via development goals

Vietnam, Asian peers can unlock $5 trillion, 230 million jobs via development goals

Power consumption hits record high as Vietnam swelters under heat wave

Power consumption hits record high as Vietnam swelters under heat wave

Vietnam's premier touts ‘Asian dreams,’ hints at new trade pact with US

Vietnam's premier touts ‘Asian dreams,’ hints at new trade pact with US

Vietnam premier warns of sanctions on officials failing to meet growth targets

Vietnam premier warns of sanctions on officials failing to meet growth targets

Vital signs look weak for private hospitals in Saigon

Vital signs look weak for private hospitals in Saigon

Government-backed fishing boats sink Vietnamese fishermen into debt

Government-backed fishing boats sink Vietnamese fishermen into debt

Vietnam's online gaming firm VNG eyes IPO in US

Vietnam's online gaming firm VNG eyes IPO in US

European firms lose confidence in Vietnam’s market

European firms lose confidence in Vietnam’s market

 
go to top