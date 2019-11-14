VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Oil-fired electricity production to triple as dams go dry

By Dat Nguyen   November 14, 2019 | 04:00 pm GMT+7
Oil-fired electricity production to triple as dams go dry
Electricity employees work in southern Binh Duong Province. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen.

Vietnam's oil-fired power generation is set to triple next year as a water shortage threatens production amid rising demand.

It would increase from 2.6 billion kilowatt-hours this year to 8.6 billion kWh, monopoly distributor Vietnam Electricity (EVN) said in a note Wednesday.

Water levels in hydropower dams in the north and central regions have fallen to their lowest in years, it said. Hydropower production this year would be 13 percent less than the target, it added.

Dwindling supply of gas and coal adds to the challenge, while renewables only account for 2.5 percent of total production though the designed capacity is 9 percent.

Vietnam is facing difficulties in producing enough power to fuel a fast-growing economy.

With power shortages expected from 2021 onwards, the country might need to import 3.6 billion kWh of power from Laos and China, rising to 9 billion kWh in 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Trade had said in July.

The World Bank has estimated that Vietnam needs $150 billion for energy sector development by 2030, with electricity demand growing by 8 percent a year in the next decade.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam oil fired electricity power 2020 hydropower water shortage
 
Read more
Tax incentives cost Vietnam over $2 billion a year

Tax incentives cost Vietnam over $2 billion a year

Cars to enter airports fee free for 10-15 minutes

Cars to enter airports fee free for 10-15 minutes

HCMC dismisses controversies over contractor selection for wastewater treatment plant

HCMC dismisses controversies over contractor selection for wastewater treatment plant

Coal, crude oil imports see upsurge

Coal, crude oil imports see upsurge

Government approves northern highlands airport in Sa Pa

Government approves northern highlands airport in Sa Pa

Saigon cuts first metro line costs by $147 million

Saigon cuts first metro line costs by $147 million

NA concerned over Long Thanh airport developer's financial wherewithal

NA concerned over Long Thanh airport developer's financial wherewithal

 
go to top