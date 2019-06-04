Lawmakers vote against government proposal on project classification

75.8 percent of delegates voted in favor of keeping the same definition for "a major national project": one that costs VND10 trillion ($427 million) or more. The vote means that the National Assembly has retained its authority over approving such major projects.

The government had proposed that the cap be raised to VND20 trillion ($853 million) so that it can directly plan and execute projects with lower investment capital.



The government explained that the large amount of work involved would reduce the productivity of the legislature as there are only two sessions each year.



But the proposal was met with opposition from lawmakers, who said that they had the responsibility to supervise the state budget to the last penny because it was the citizens’ money.



Legislators will continue to review and vote on other draft laws at the National Assembly's ongoing session which is scheduled to end on June 14.