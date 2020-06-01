VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Hanoi seeks to use equitization income for two new metro sections

By Anh Minh   June 1, 2020 | 04:51 pm GMT+7
Hanoi seeks to use equitization income for two new metro sections
Railway of the Cat Linh - Ha Dong Metro Line in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

Hanoi has proposed that it uses VND11 trillion ($473 million) from the equitization and divestment of city-owned companies to fund the construction of two new metro sections.

City Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung said at a National Assembly meeting Monday that the money will be used to fund the Hanoi Railway Station – Hoang Mai and Van Cao – Hoa Lac sections, which are expected to cost a total of VND106 trillion ($4.5 billion).

The VND40 trillion ($1.7 billion) Hanoi – Hoang Mai section will run 8.7 kilometers, mostly underground, from downtown Dong Da District to southern Hoang Mai District. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2022 and be completed in 2028. This section will be part of Route 3, one of eight planned in the city.

The VND66 trillion ($2.8 billion) Van Cao – Hoa Lac section will run 38.4 kilometers from downtown Ba Dinh District to the suburban area of Hoa Lac in the western Thach That District. Construction is scheduled to be completed by 2025. This section will be part of Route 5.

The Finance and Budget Committee of the National Assembly has voiced support for the proposal, but recommended that the Government reviews it to see if there are any conflicts with existing regulations on managing state capital.

The proposal will be presented to the National Assembly in a later session.

Hanoi plans to build eight metro lines with a total length of 318 kilometers to reduce frequent traffic congestion in the city which has a population of eight million now.

The first section, Cat Linh – Ha Dong, is in the final stage of safety evaluation, while the second, Nhon – Hanoi Railway Station, is set to be tested later this year. These sections are part of Route 2 and Route 3, respectively.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnam metro

Hanoi two new metro sections

Hanoi metro funding

proposal to National Assembly

 

Read more

VN-Index ends three-session gaining streak

VN-Index ends three-session gaining streak

Vietnam turns down Chinese metro rail contractor demand for advance payment

Vietnam turns down Chinese metro rail contractor demand for advance payment

Number of new firms up 36 percent in May

Number of new firms up 36 percent in May

Blue chips highlight VN-Index’s third straight gaining session

Blue chips highlight VN-Index’s third straight gaining session

PM allows over 300 Chinese traders to enter Vietnam to buy lychees

PM allows over 300 Chinese traders to enter Vietnam to buy lychees

New hi-tech urban area approved in Hanoi

New hi-tech urban area approved in Hanoi

Government cuts taxes, fees to support automakers, airlines

Government cuts taxes, fees to support automakers, airlines

Vietnam could tighten bond issuance this year: analysts

Vietnam could tighten bond issuance this year: analysts

 
go to top