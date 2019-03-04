VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

​Hanoi’s first metro fares up to 65 US cents

By Vo Hai   March 4, 2019 | 11:04 am GMT+7
​Hanoi’s first metro fares up to 65 US cents
Hanoi's first metro line is set to run its first commercial trip in April 2019. Photo by VnExpress

The maximum fare on Hanoi’s first metro line will be VND15,000 (65 cents), city authorities said in a draft proposal.

The minimum will be VND8,000 (34 cents).

Passengers can also buy monthly season tickets for VND200,000 ($8.61) or daily tickets for VND30,000 ($1.29), both allowing unlimited trips.

The proposal, meant to collect public opinion, said the fares would only apply initially when the commercial run begins next month, and would be increased later.

Work on the Cat Linh-Ha Dong elevated railway began in 2011 and was originally scheduled for completion in 2013. But several hurdles, including loan disbursement issues with China that were only resolved in December 2017, stalled it for years.

The original estimated cost of $552.86 million also ballooned to more than $868 million, including $670 million in loans from China.

The metro eventually entered the testing phase with all 13 cars carrying out trial runs on both lines. The ministry wanted commercial operations to begin before the Lunar New Year in early February, but this deadline too was missed.

The Chinese contractor of the metro, China Railway Sixth Group Co., Ltd, plans to finish trial run this month. It has been carrying them out since last September.

Hanoi, a city of more than 7.5 million people, has 5.2 million motorbikes and around 550,000 cars, besides some 1.2 million vehicles brought by non-residents, according to police figures.

First metro line gets on track with trial run in Hanoi
 
 

​Hanoi’s first metro fares up to 65 US cents

First metro line gets on track with trial run in Hanoi in September 2018. Video by VnExpress

Related News:

Hanoi's delayed metro

Hanoi sends giant workforce to meet new sky train test-run deadline

Hanoi sends giant workforce to meet new sky train test-run deadline

Vietnam demands that Hanoi's long-delayed sky train be officially launched in 2018

Vietnam demands that Hanoi's long-delayed sky train be officially launched in 2018

Chinese contractor asks to further delay Hanoi's first sky train

Chinese contractor asks to further delay Hanoi's first sky train

See more
Tags: Vietnam metro Hanoi ticket fare transportation traffic
 
Read more
Da Nang attracts eight FDI projects worth $490 million

Da Nang attracts eight FDI projects worth $490 million

Foreign firms report losses, but keep expanding: experts want incentives reviewed

Foreign firms report losses, but keep expanding: experts want incentives reviewed

Vietnam market drops after Trump-Kim summit ends with no deal

Vietnam market drops after Trump-Kim summit ends with no deal

US seeks increased trade, investment ties with Vietnam: Trump

US seeks increased trade, investment ties with Vietnam: Trump

Kim Jong-un visit to boost Vietnam-North Korea trade and investment ties

Kim Jong-un visit to boost Vietnam-North Korea trade and investment ties

Hanoi businesses do brisk business with Trump-Kim summit specials

Hanoi businesses do brisk business with Trump-Kim summit specials

Blue chips save Vietnam stock market blushes

Blue chips save Vietnam stock market blushes

 
go to top