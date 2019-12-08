VnExpress International
Factory directors could earn $350,000 a year

December 8, 2019 | 12:00 pm GMT+7
A man works at a factory in Hanoi. Photo by Reuters.

Factory directors in Vietnam could earn up to $350,000 a year in 2020 thanks to rising demand for talents in the manufacturing sector.

This is a rise of 40 percent from the current salary range of up to $250,000 a year, according to a recent report by recruitment consultancy Robert Walter.

The sectors of manufacturing, technology, and digitalization are hunting for talents as local and foreign businesses expand operations.

Factory sales directors’ wage are set to rise by 50 percent to $150,000 per annum next year, while marketing directors could earn $140,000, up 17 percent.

Although these salary figures are traditionally reserved for foreigners, Adrien Bizouard, Robert Walters Vietnam country manager, said that the gap between Vietnamese senior employees and foreign counterparts are being narrowed.

Many multinational companies are employing locals instead of recruiting overseas, as the differences in skills are not significant, while costs of relocation and accommodation could be reduced, he added.

A report released in October by recruitment firm VietnamWorks showed that the number of online job posts in the manufacturing sector in H1 had almost doubled in the last five years.

In terms of location, the northern province of Ha Nam leads the country in terms of growth in job posts between H1 2014 and H1 2019 job with 421 percent, followed by the southern province of Dong Nai with 287 percent and Ho Chi Minh City with 279 percent.

