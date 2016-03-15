Apple looks to fill key Vietnam positions

U.S. Apple Inc is recruiting two senior managers to head up its distribution and retail operations in Vietnam, according to information available on social networking site linkedin.com.

The San Francisco-based technology firm is looking for an iPhone distribution manager and a iOS retail channel manager who will both be based in Ho Chi Minh City.

A screenshot with the information about the "iPhone distribution manager position" from linkedin.com (top) and https://jobs.apple.com (bottom).

According to linkedin.com, the two vacancies have been on the site for 12 days as of March 7, and there is an “apply on company website” button that redirects potential candidates to jobs.apple.com, part of the official website of the San Francisco-based tech giant.

According to the job description, Apple is looking for one cadidate who has “an outstanding individual with strong relationship, deep strategic and sound execution skills to build and execute iPhone and iPad sales expansion in Vietnam” and another who can “build sustainable growth for iOS products across the Key Retailer and Reseller stores in the Vietnam market”.

The two positions also require key qualifications that are outlined on both websites.

Apple's Irish arm Apple Operations International in October opened a subsidiary in Ho Chi Minh City, Apple Vietnam LLC, to export, import and distribute Apple products and services, according to Thanh Nien News.