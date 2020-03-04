VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Airports to offer free parking for 10 minutes

By Doan Loan   March 4, 2020 | 09:03 am GMT+7
Airports to offer free parking for 10 minutes
Cars lining up at a toll booth at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

A new airport parking management system will allow free parking for up to 10 minutes for car owners to pick up and drop off passengers.

The system is scheduled for implementation in Q2 at airports in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang City, according to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV).

It will calculate for how long a car stays inside the airport by tracking its plate number. The exit barrier at the toll booth will open automatically if the vehicle has been on the premises for less than 10 minutes.

If the vehicles stay in the airport for more than 10 minutes, a parking fee will be charged.

In the future, the remaining 18 state-run airports in the country will also have a similar system, the ACV said. The corporation manages all 21 airports in the country.

Local airports are currently charging VND15,000 (65 cents) parking fee for the first 60 minutes, and VND5,000 ($0.22) for every 30 minutes thereafter.

Vietnam airports served near 116 million passengers last year, up 12 percent from 2018, the ACV said.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam free parking airports Noi Bai airport free parking Tan Son Nhat airport free parking
 
Read more
Vietnam's proposed increase in minimum taxable income ‘thoughtless’

Vietnam's proposed increase in minimum taxable income ‘thoughtless’

Big banks, construction firms lead stock market gains

Big banks, construction firms lead stock market gains

HCMC exports to China up despite Covid-19

HCMC exports to China up despite Covid-19

Mid-sized banks spearhead VN-Index gain

Mid-sized banks spearhead VN-Index gain

Businesses complain of more difficulties as Covid-19 spreads outside China

Businesses complain of more difficulties as Covid-19 spreads outside China

Vietnam import tax collection falls as trade hit by coronavirus

Vietnam import tax collection falls as trade hit by coronavirus

Jan-Feb FDI in Vietnam down

Jan-Feb FDI in Vietnam down

VN-Index drops over 1 pct for third time in a week

VN-Index drops over 1 pct for third time in a week

 
go to top