Airports to offer free parking for 10 minutes

Cars lining up at a toll booth at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

The system is scheduled for implementation in Q2 at airports in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang City, according to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV).

It will calculate for how long a car stays inside the airport by tracking its plate number. The exit barrier at the toll booth will open automatically if the vehicle has been on the premises for less than 10 minutes.

If the vehicles stay in the airport for more than 10 minutes, a parking fee will be charged.

In the future, the remaining 18 state-run airports in the country will also have a similar system, the ACV said. The corporation manages all 21 airports in the country.

Local airports are currently charging VND15,000 (65 cents) parking fee for the first 60 minutes, and VND5,000 ($0.22) for every 30 minutes thereafter.

Vietnam airports served near 116 million passengers last year, up 12 percent from 2018, the ACV said.