VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
DataSpeaks

What a Trans-Pacific trade deal without the US would look like

By Ha Phuong   May 23, 2017 | 02:58 pm GMT+7

Data suggests it will be a lot less ambitious, if TPP-11 becomes a reality for Vietnam and other regional economies.

When Asia-Pacific trade officials gathered in Hanoi last weekend, one of the first things they did was to effectively revive the Trans-Pacific Partnership. This time without the U.S.

The free trade pact’s future has remained uncertain since President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S earlier this year.

Now Japan and the other 10 remaining members are looking to move forward with what they call TPP-11, or TPP minus One.

The question is, would the once-ambitious deal be the same without a giant like the U.S.?

How much smaller would it become?

Data published this week by Reuters suggests that, in terms of trade within the group, TPP-11 would shrink to just a quarter of the original deal. Gross domestic product and population figures would also drop significantly without the U.S.

And suddenly, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a free trade deal backed by China, has become much bigger in scale.

This deal has been given new impetus by the U.S. withdrawal from the TPP. Its members, including seven TPP economies, now hope to get it signed by the end of the year, Reuters reported. 

Related News:
Tags: TPP RECP trade Vietnam
 
Read more
The second coming of Vietnam's retail market

The second coming of Vietnam's retail market

Life expectancy or quality of life: How healthy are the Vietnamese?

Life expectancy or quality of life: How healthy are the Vietnamese?

Vietnam's job market boils hotter than regional peers

Vietnam's job market boils hotter than regional peers

Poor management causes Vietnam's public debt to rise rapidly: official

Poor management causes Vietnam's public debt to rise rapidly: official

Road injuries remain top killer of Vietnam's teenagers, WHO says

Road injuries remain top killer of Vietnam's teenagers, WHO says

Vietnam finishes third in Southeast Asia race for tourist dollars

Vietnam finishes third in Southeast Asia race for tourist dollars

Betting on loans: Vietnam's companies named the biggest risk takers in Southeast Asia

Betting on loans: Vietnam's companies named the biggest risk takers in Southeast Asia

Saigon: Best place in Southeast Asia for cheap love

Saigon: Best place in Southeast Asia for cheap love

 
go to top