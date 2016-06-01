VnExpress International
Vietnamese laborers try their luck in Taiwan

By Ha Phuong   June 1, 2016 | 06:25 pm GMT+7

In the first five months of 2016, half of the 43,858 Vietnamese laborers who headed overseas for work touched down in Taiwan.  

Labor exports have fluctuated in the first five months of 2016. In May, the number of people who chose to work overseas fell slightly by 3.1 percent on-month.

The vast majority of laborers were male, accounting for 63.4 percent of the total.

The main export markets for Vietnamese laborers are Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and Macau. Since the beginning of the year, Taiwan has welcomed approximately 50 percent of Vietnam's labor exports. In May, Taiwan continued to top the market, followed by Japan, Korea and Malaysia.

