Vietnamese laborers try their luck in Taiwan

Labor exports have fluctuated in the first five months of 2016. In May, the number of people who chose to work overseas fell slightly by 3.1 percent on-month.

The vast majority of laborers were male, accounting for 63.4 percent of the total.

The main export markets for Vietnamese laborers are Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and Macau. Since the beginning of the year, Taiwan has welcomed approximately 50 percent of Vietnam's labor exports. In May, Taiwan continued to top the market, followed by Japan, Korea and Malaysia.

Source: Department of Overseas Labor