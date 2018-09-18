VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
DataSpeaks

Vietnam’s top IT firms top $16 billion in turnover

By Chau An   September 18, 2018 | 04:51 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s top IT firms top $16 billion in turnover
People work at the office of a tech firm in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo by Reuters/Kham

The turnover of Vietnam’s top 50 IT companies topped $16 billion last year, according to the Vietnam Software Association.

The association (VINASA) released the figures on Monday along with the ranking of top 50 IT firms this year and top 10 companies with 4.0 technology capabilities.

There are 53 honorees in these two groups and their total turnover reached more than $16 billion, accounting for 35.5 percent of the country's total software, digital content and IT services revenues last year.

According to VINASA, the 53 companies employ a total of 92,795 people, or 22.9 percent of the total human resources in the sector.

The top 10 outstanding enterprises in digital transformation for industry 4.0 era are Deha Vietnam, FPT, Misa, Sao Bac Dau, Viettel, V-Next Software, Novaon, VNG, VNPay and Nash Tech.

This year, the association is looking to boost members’ technology capacity to incorporate new advances like artificial intelligence (AI), big data and blockchain to solve current problems in society.

For instance, FPT developed a software for self-propelled vehicles and provided services for a large number of goods in Japan and Europe.

In addition to industry achievements, businesses also face the risk of serious shortage of human resources for industrial 4.0 revolution.

VINASA said that training and equipping human resources with knowledge and skills needed is a big challenge for the local technology sector.

According to a study by Cisco and Oxford Economics released at the World Economic Forum on ASEAN in Hanoi last week, Vietnam is among top 3 ASEAN countries that will face AI-related employment problems.

Singapore would be the worst hit with 21 percent, followed by Vietnam (13.8 percent), the Philippines (10 percent).

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam IT industry 4.0 VINASA FPT Quang Trung FPT Software
 
Read more
Two firms lord it over Vietnam high-fashion scene

Two firms lord it over Vietnam high-fashion scene

More than any other country, Vietnam means business

More than any other country, Vietnam means business

Vietnam software industry sees robust growth

Vietnam software industry sees robust growth

In Vietnam, the rich are getting richer at a fast clip

In Vietnam, the rich are getting richer at a fast clip

Half of Vietnamese think country still in recession: survey

Half of Vietnamese think country still in recession: survey

Tiny foreign firms a cause of worry for HCMC

Tiny foreign firms a cause of worry for HCMC

Vietnamese men world’s top alcohol consumers: report

Vietnamese men world’s top alcohol consumers: report

 
go to top