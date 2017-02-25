VnExpress International
DataSpeaks

The American Dream: Vietnamese immigrants in top 10 for gaining US citizenship

By Ha Phuong   February 25, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Under President Trump, applications are expected to surge before walls are erected.

About 730,000 immigrants became U.S. citizens during the 2015 fiscal year, of which those born in Vietnam accounted for 3 percent, latest data from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security revealed.

Most immigrants seeking U.S. citizenships had their roots in Asia, accounting for 36 percent, followed by North America and Europe.

Vietnam was ranked seventh globally in 2015 in terms of the number of its people to successfully gain citizenship in the U.S. with nearly 22,000 immigrants, twice as many as Brazil.

Between 2014 and 2015, the number of U.S. naturalizations increased among immigrants from all regions. With a jump of 16.6 percent from the previous year, Vietnam stood among the leading countries of birth with the largest number of naturalizations.

Nearly 1 million immigrants applied to become U.S. citizens the fiscal year through September 2016.

Interest in naturalization is expected to jump after President Trump’s executive order regarding immigrants.

Anticipation builds for Vietnam's APEC meeting as Trump invited to join world leaders

Welcome to the US, Vietnamese students

Trump's immigration rules threaten remittances to Vietnam

Vietnam joins world's happiest economies

Big leap for Snapchat as messaging app debuts on Wall Street

Bad news: Breakfast in Vietnam may set you back for the day

Vietnam's fast moving consumer goods market ends 2016 on a high note

Vietnam reaping benefits from APEC membership

Death in the air: Pollution-related fatalities see sharp rise in Vietnam

Vietnam spends a third of green tax on environment

