The American Dream: Vietnamese immigrants in top 10 for gaining US citizenship

About 730,000 immigrants became U.S. citizens during the 2015 fiscal year, of which those born in Vietnam accounted for 3 percent, latest data from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security revealed.

Most immigrants seeking U.S. citizenships had their roots in Asia, accounting for 36 percent, followed by North America and Europe.

Vietnam was ranked seventh globally in 2015 in terms of the number of its people to successfully gain citizenship in the U.S. with nearly 22,000 immigrants, twice as many as Brazil.

Between 2014 and 2015, the number of U.S. naturalizations increased among immigrants from all regions. With a jump of 16.6 percent from the previous year, Vietnam stood among the leading countries of birth with the largest number of naturalizations.

Nearly 1 million immigrants applied to become U.S. citizens the fiscal year through September 2016.

Interest in naturalization is expected to jump after President Trump’s executive order regarding immigrants.

