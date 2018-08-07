VnExpress International
DataSpeaks

Techcombank, Vietcombank have most productive employees

By Minh Son   August 7, 2018 | 02:13 pm GMT+7
Employees working at a bank in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Anh Tu

Techcombank, Vietcombank, BIDV, VietinBank, and Military Bank were the most productive lenders in the first half in terms of net income per employee.

Techcombank made an average net profit of VND730 million ($31,400) for each of its 8,500 workers.

Its net profit was VND6.2 trillion ($266 million) on revenues of VND8.6 trillion ($370 million).

Vietcombank was the next on the list with an average of VND677 million ($29,100).

BIDV and VietinBank have a similar number of staff, but BIDV’s net profit was 1.5 times that of VietinBank.

VPBank’s average was VND400 million.

Sacombank was at the bottom of the list of domestic banks with an average of VND82 million.

Vietnam has nine wholly-owned foreign banks, four state-owned banks and 31 commercial joint-stock banks.

Tags: Vietnam bank productive net income per employee NIPE H1 2018
 
