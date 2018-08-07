Techcombank, Vietcombank have most productive employees

Employees working at a bank in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Anh Tu

Techcombank made an average net profit of VND730 million ($31,400) for each of its 8,500 workers.

Its net profit was VND6.2 trillion ($266 million) on revenues of VND8.6 trillion ($370 million).

Vietcombank was the next on the list with an average of VND677 million ($29,100).

BIDV and VietinBank have a similar number of staff, but BIDV’s net profit was 1.5 times that of VietinBank.

VPBank’s average was VND400 million.

Sacombank was at the bottom of the list of domestic banks with an average of VND82 million.

Vietnam has nine wholly-owned foreign banks, four state-owned banks and 31 commercial joint-stock banks.