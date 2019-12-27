Surging imports threaten fledgling auto industry

A car body is painted in VinFast auto factory in Hai Phong City, northern Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Minh Tuan.

In the first 11 months of the year sales of locally made vehicles fell by 13 percent year-on-year to 169,739 units, while that of imported cars doubled to 119,389, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA).

The surge in sales of imports follows a slump in 2018 due to a decree that stipulated tougher conditions for car importers, requiring them to provide certain certificates to ensure quality and countries of origin.

The number of imported units fell by 20 percent last year, but rose 96 percent year-on-year this year to 133,700 units.

They cost almost $3 billion, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade has estimated this figure could hit a record $3.4 billion for the full year, almost double last year’s.

Though locally assembled vehicles still dominate sales, the surge in imports of complete-built units concern manufacturers.

Pham Van Tai, CEO of Truong Hai Auto (THACO), had suggested last month that the country should scrap imports tax on car parts that cannot be made locally.

He had also proposed that the country should strictly monitor cars imported from ASEAN member countries to see if they are eligible for the intra-bloc zero tariff rate.

Cars imported from other ASEAN countries enjoy zero percent tariffs if at least 40 percent of their value is produced within the bloc.

Tai said meeting the 40 percent rate is very difficult, especially for high-end passenger cars.

"Vietnam’s domestically made cars are competing fiercely with Thailand and Indonesia, which have domestic markets many times larger than Vietnam’s."

Do Thu Hoang, vice president of Toyota Vietnam, wanted the government to provide financial support to suppliers to upgrade their machinery and equipment to produce more advanced components.

Local suppliers are capable of making simple parts, but others like fuel caps cost two or three times more to make in Vietnam than in Thailand or Indonesia, and so the country has to import $2 billion worth of parts every year, she said.

"Without support, local car producers will continue to rely on imports."

Vietnam has been struggling to grow its auto industry for decades. Last year 288,700 units were sold, compared to Thailand’s million-odd units and Indonesia’s 1.1 million, according to auto database Marklines.

The country’s local parts rate for passenger cars is 7-10 percent compared to 80 percent in Thailand and 70 percent in Indonesia.