VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
DataSpeaks

Saigon: Best place in Southeast Asia for cheap love

By Ha Phuong   May 11, 2017 | 04:23 pm GMT+7

No need to go 'Dutch' in a city of satisfied lovers.

For a night out with a potential life-long love in Ho Chi Minh City, love birds have to shell out around $35, while in Singapore a date may cost them at least $80.

A cheap date night combo consists of: dinner for two at a local pub, movie tickets and two cocktails.

The findings were based on a cost of living index updated recently by Expatistan.com, a database that compiles the global cost of living.

Date nights may be even cheaper in Hanoi where living costs are 2.62 percent lower than in Ho Chi Minh City.

Instead of cocktails, Ho Chi Minh City is also the cheapest place for beer with half a liter costing just $1.5.

However, if couples fancy a date at an Italian restaurant with appetizers, a main course, wine and dessert, then watch out, Ho Chi Minh City may not be a good choice, take a look at Manila instead.

It seems that residents should choose their dates carefully, and marry young. It's cheaper that way.

Recently, Vietnam was named an ideal place to be in a relationship, with a new regional survey naming Vietnamese among the most satisfied lovers.

If you're looking for smooth sailing in a relationship, hook up in Vietnam. 

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Southeast Asia date love price Ho Chi Minh City
 
Read more
What a Trans-Pacific trade deal without the US would look like

What a Trans-Pacific trade deal without the US would look like

Road injuries remain top killer of Vietnam's teenagers, WHO says

Road injuries remain top killer of Vietnam's teenagers, WHO says

Vietnam finishes third in Southeast Asia race for tourist dollars

Vietnam finishes third in Southeast Asia race for tourist dollars

Betting on loans: Vietnam's companies named the biggest risk takers in Southeast Asia

Betting on loans: Vietnam's companies named the biggest risk takers in Southeast Asia

Don't get addicted to latte if you value your dong in Vietnam

Don't get addicted to latte if you value your dong in Vietnam

If you are working in Vietnam, when should you expect a promotion?

If you are working in Vietnam, when should you expect a promotion?

Vietnam's beverage-led consumer goods sales hit three-year high in Q1

Vietnam's beverage-led consumer goods sales hit three-year high in Q1

Vietnam beats China, South Africa in new healthcare ranking

Vietnam beats China, South Africa in new healthcare ranking

 
go to top