Most Gen X managers want new jobs, survey finds

Most of the surveyed Gen X employees have seniority and experience, over half of them have been at their current company for five years or more and eight out of ten are at the level of manager or upward.

They are seeking a job change this year for better remuneration and working conditions. The top reasons for changing jobs are to seek higher salaries (33 percent), better benefits (29 percent) and workplaces with better cultural and corporate values (25 percent), the recruitment service firm's survey released on Wednesday said.

It also found that the tendency to look for a new job rose with seniority, with 81 percent who have been working for three years or more saying they would find a new job in the second half, compared to only 67 percent among those who have been working for less than a year.

The rate for Gen Y (1981-1995) and for Gen Z (1996 and later) is 74 percent and 71 percent respectively.

The survey polled 4,000 employees in Vietnam in July, of which 16.3 percent are Gen X people.

In another survey of 400 employers released the same day VietnamWorks found that 79 percent reported a staff shortage in the first half of this year.

Bigger companies had a higher rate of employee shortage. 87 percent of companies with 500-5,000 employees said they are short of personnel while it was 74 percent for companies with less than 100 employees.

Hospitality/tourism had the highest shortage rate, 94 percent, followed by electronics (90 percent) and technology/engineering (88 percent).

Nearly half of employers said the reason for the shortage was simply a lack of applicants.

Other reasons were applicants not meeting requirements (40 percent) and company benefits not meeting applicants’ expectations (39 percent).

Demand for talent is set to rise in the second half of this year, according to 66 percent of employers, with almost half expecting it to increase by at least 21 percent.