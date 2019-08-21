VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
DataSpeaks

Most expats don’t expect promotions in Vietnam, survey finds

By Dat Nguyen   August 21, 2019 | 10:26 am GMT+7
Most expats don’t expect promotions in Vietnam, survey finds
A Japanese expert (L) is seen at the construction site of the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

A majority of expats, 65 percent, nurse no ambitions for career advancement, coming to Vietnam only for a new experience.

A survey by recruitment firm Navigos found that 27 percent of the respondents said they were satisfied with being an expert, while 15 percent preferred to work only as freelancers.

Nine percent said they don’t need a promotion because they might go back to their home country in the next year or so.

The survey, which polled 110 respondents online, found that the main motivation for expats seeking work in Vietnam explained the lack of desire for promotions.

Almost half the respondents said they only came here for a new experience.

Of these, 25 percent were interested in experiencing local culture, while 24 percent wanted to experience a new market.

Only 17 percent moved to the country for a better income or lower cost of living, and 14 percent came for more job opportunities.

While 56 percent of respondents were satisfied with their compensation and benefits in the country, 53 percent said their home country offered better benefits.

The survey also found that expats were not receiving benefits they prioritize. The top three benefits they receive are relocation expenses, housing expense and home travel, while the top three benefits they want are healthcare benefits, paid leave and housing.

But overall, expats are satisfied with working in Vietnam. A high 74 percent of respondents said working in the country was in line with their expectations or better. The top reasons for being satisfied were relations with colleagues and the feeling of belonging to a company and a community, the survey found.

Expats who participated in the survey were mainly from Asia, Europe and North America, with the majority of them work in professional services, marketing and sales, and planning/projects. Over 60 percent of respondents were directors and managers.  

A recent HSBC survey found that average salary for expats working in Vietnam is $78,750 per year, slightly higher than the global mean of $75,966.

There are about 83,500 expats in the country, according to the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam expats promotion survey Navigos foreigners career advance
 
Read more
Labor productivity lowest in domestic private sector

Labor productivity lowest in domestic private sector

Vietnam posts $175 mln trade surplus in confectionery products

Vietnam posts $175 mln trade surplus in confectionery products

Banking staff salaries on the up

Banking staff salaries on the up

Vietnamese prefer cash to credit cards when traveling abroad

Vietnamese prefer cash to credit cards when traveling abroad

Vietnam’s top 10 brands worth nearly $7 bln

Vietnam’s top 10 brands worth nearly $7 bln

Motorbike market sees an H1 cooling down

Motorbike market sees an H1 cooling down

28 percent of Vietnamese plan to use metro regularly

28 percent of Vietnamese plan to use metro regularly

 
go to top