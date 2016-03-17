More local firms ranked as best workplaces in Vietnam

The survey, conducted by local career network service Anphabe and U.S.-based market research firm Nielsen, is in its third year and covers both international and domestic companies operating in Vietnam. In 2013, 14 local firms made the list.

Anphabe CEO Thanh Nguyen gives a presentation on the six categories used to measured 'most attractive employer brands'. Photo: Thoai Tran

In addition, many of the Vietnamese firms on the list rose up the rankings, such as military-operated telecom firm Viettel (14th to 8th ), Vietcombank (17th to 11th), fast moving consumer goods manufacturer Masan (31st to 13th), milk producer Nutifood (32nd to 17th), and technology firm FPT (28th to 21st).

But foreign-invested firms continued their hold on the upper reaches of the list, with the local arm arm of multinational consumer goods maker Unilever taking the 'Vietnam best place to work' award for the third year in a row.

It was followed by leading dairy product producer Vinamilk, which was ranked in second position for the second consecutive year.

Companies were also rated in terms of 'most attractive employer brands', which were selected using six categories -- total rewards, leadership, company reputation, culture and value, work and life quality, and growth opportunity.

Vinamilk topped the field in the 'total rewards' category, while Swiss outfit Nestle led in 'culture and values', and U.S. chip maker Intel was first in 'work and life quality' and 'company's reputation'. Unilever was ranked number one in 'leadership' and 'growth opportunity'.

Shifting tastes

There was a shift in the motivation for making career choices, according to the survey conducted online with 22,688 respondents from 24 industries.

Among the six categories that were the main career drivers, 'total rewards' remained the most important, but looking deeper into the responses saw 'good benefits' top 'competitive base salary' for the first time.

In addition, there was a significant rise in those who said 'company reputation' played a major role when choosing an employer, jumping from 9.2 percent in 2013 to 16.6 percent in the latest survey.

