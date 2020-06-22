VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
DataSpeaks

Drunk driving laws, coronavirus leave brewer Sabeco groggy

By Dat Nguyen   June 22, 2020 | 10:36 am GMT+7
Drunk driving laws, coronavirus leave brewer Sabeco groggy
Men drink Sabeco's Saigon Beer in a restaurant in Hanoi. Photo by Reuters/Kham.

With stringent drunk-driving regulations and the coronavirus impacting beer sales, Sabeco has lowered its revenue target for this year to VND23.8 trillion ($1 billion).

It represents a revenue drop of 37 percent from last year for Vietnam’s largest brewer and its lowest sales figure since 2012.

The brewer of Saigon Beer also reduced its post-tax profit target by 39 percent to VND3.2 trillion ($138 million), lowest in six years. 

Sabeco’s board said in a statement that tightened regulations on drunk driving are a major challenge to the alcoholic drinks market.

The Covid-19 pandemic, which caused the closure of bars and restaurants in March and April, also had a negative impact on the company’s business performance, it said.

Sabeco, a subsidiary of Thai beverage giant ThaiBev, saw profits hitting a seven-year low of VND720 billion ($31 million) in the first quarter of this year.

In the first five months the country’s beer production fell 24.5 percent year-on-year to 1.4 billion liters, according to the General Statistics Office.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Sabeco

revenue target

lowest in 8 years

brewer Saigon Beer

profit

coronavirus

beer market

alcoholic drinks

 

Read more

Brewers eye plummeting profits as coronavirus hurts sales

Brewers eye plummeting profits as coronavirus hurts sales

Vietnam poised for highest GDP growth in Southeast Asia

Vietnam poised for highest GDP growth in Southeast Asia

Vietnam auto sales stage May recovery

Vietnam auto sales stage May recovery

Vietnam IT demand quadruples in 10 years: report

Vietnam IT demand quadruples in 10 years: report

Vietnam remains a top five instant noodles consumer

Vietnam remains a top five instant noodles consumer

Vietnam trade surplus at $1.9 bln

Vietnam trade surplus at $1.9 bln

Corporate bond issuance doubles

Corporate bond issuance doubles

Gold bullion producer reports huge profit surge

Gold bullion producer reports huge profit surge

 
go to top