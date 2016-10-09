VnExpress International
Danish robot producer reaches out to Vietnamese market

By Dam Tuan   October 9, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7

Universal Robots hopes to tap the demand for industrial automation in Asia with its collaborative robotic products.

Denmark’s Universal Robots (UR), one of the biggest producers of industrial robots, has announced a plan to enter Vietnam, where the demand for automation to boost economic growth is very strong.

UR will partner with other companies to supply products and services related to automation solutions at reasonable prices, according to a post on the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s website.

General Manager of UR in Asia Pacific, Shermine Gotfredsen, was quoted as saying that Vietnam is a market with countless development opportunities, especially in the small and medium-sized enterprise sector, which makes up a large chunk of the economy.

The company believes that its advanced robot technology can be used by many Vietnamese businesses to streamline repetitive work and handle risky processes.

Vietnam is the sixth Southeast Asian market of the company.

