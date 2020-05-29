VnExpress International
VinFast test runs electric car for launch at US show

By Doan Dung   May 29, 2020 | 09:18 am GMT+7
A VinFast electric car being tested in Hanoi on May 28, 2020. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

Automaker VinFast has tested its first electric car model in Hanoi with plans to introduce it in a U.S. auto show later this year.

The crossover vehicle was sheathed in a fabric cover to avoid revealing its look during the testing process Thursday. The sheath carried the "VinFast Nextgen" message printed on the side.

VinFast plans to launch the car at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November before promoting it in different countries in January next year. It plans to start mass production in July next year.

The car is designed by Italy’s Pininfarina, which also designed VinFast’s first SUV and sedan.

The car is set to have a 470 horsepower engine and be able to run 500 kilometers on full charge. VinFast is developing its own batteries for the vehicle using cells from South Korea’s LG company.

There will also be a petrol version of the car with a BMW engine.

VinFast, a unit of Vietnam’s largest listed company Vingroup, started delivering its first cars in June last year. The company does not release sales figures, but official data shows that 5,124 VinFast cars were registered in the first quarter. This puts it in the fifth place in sales, behind Hyundai, Toyota, Kia and Honda.

