VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

VinFast recalls Chevrolet cars with airbag faults

By Ngoc Tuan   May 31, 2019 | 02:32 pm GMT+7
VinFast recalls Chevrolet cars with airbag faults
7,584 Chevrolet cars are recalled in Vietnam because of faulty airbags.

Vietnam distributor VinFast has recalled 7,584 Chevrolet cars with faulty airbags as part of a global recall campaign.

The recall of the Cruze and Orlando cars is part of the global recall of U.S. carmaker General Motors (GM), said a communication representative of VinFast, which is the sole distributor of Chevrolet cars in Vietnam.

Although there has not been any report of the fault in Vietnam, GM said that Chevrolet Cruze cars manufactured between April 2010 and December 2013, and Chevrolet Orlando cars made between October 2011 and December 2013, are affected.

VinFast, also an automaker, will examine each car and replace the air bags if needed. The campaign will last until the end of May 2022.

The airbags for these cars came from Japanese automotive parts maker Takata, which declared bankruptcy in 2017 because of the defective products.

It is estimated that 47 million vehicles from major brands in the U.S. alone have been recalled as of January because of this fault, Reuters reported.

VinFast is a subsidiary of Vingroup, Vietnam's biggest private conglomerate, which has been expanding rapidly from real estate into retail, logistics, agriculture, education, healthcare, automobile and electronics sectors.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam recall VinFast Chevrolet General Motors GM Takata airbag air bag fault deflect
 
Read more
Tiki sees music video as route to e-commerce dominance

Tiki sees music video as route to e-commerce dominance

Hyundai Group wants to invest in Vietnam’s high-speed rail

Hyundai Group wants to invest in Vietnam’s high-speed rail

VinFast to deliver first CUVs this month

VinFast to deliver first CUVs this month

Vinalines buys back illegally sold stake in central port

Vinalines buys back illegally sold stake in central port

Vingroup, three Vietnamese banks in Forbes’ Global 2000

Vingroup, three Vietnamese banks in Forbes’ Global 2000

Vingroup smartphones launched in Myanmar

Vingroup smartphones launched in Myanmar

Ericsson forges Industry 4.0 partnership with Vietnam telecom giant VNPT

Ericsson forges Industry 4.0 partnership with Vietnam telecom giant VNPT

 
go to top