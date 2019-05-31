VinFast recalls Chevrolet cars with airbag faults

The recall of the Cruze and Orlando cars is part of the global recall of U.S. carmaker General Motors (GM), said a communication representative of VinFast, which is the sole distributor of Chevrolet cars in Vietnam.

Although there has not been any report of the fault in Vietnam, GM said that Chevrolet Cruze cars manufactured between April 2010 and December 2013, and Chevrolet Orlando cars made between October 2011 and December 2013, are affected.

VinFast, also an automaker, will examine each car and replace the air bags if needed. The campaign will last until the end of May 2022.

The airbags for these cars came from Japanese automotive parts maker Takata, which declared bankruptcy in 2017 because of the defective products.

It is estimated that 47 million vehicles from major brands in the U.S. alone have been recalled as of January because of this fault, Reuters reported.

VinFast is a subsidiary of Vingroup, Vietnam's biggest private conglomerate, which has been expanding rapidly from real estate into retail, logistics, agriculture, education, healthcare, automobile and electronics sectors.