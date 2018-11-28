Vietnam’s peer-to-peer shopping and delivery platform gets South Korea license

Vietnamese peer-to-peer delivery service has been licensed in South Korea. Photo acquired by VnExpress

The app is a platform connecting people travelling by air with those who wish to buy or send products overseas.

It creates a community of travelers who can make a little extra cash by buying and carrying stuff for others.

Less than four months ago XTayPro had participated in the K-Startup Grand Challenge, a start-up accelerator program supported by the South Korean government.

It has since signed 10 memoranda of understanding and letters of intent with funds and technology investment companies in South Korea.

The K-Startup Grand Challenge has been held annually since 2016 to help start-ups grow and expand into Asian markets. It has so far supported 40 startups and solicited $26 million for them.

At this year's event Vietnam had 8 representatives who overcame 1,700 other start-ups from 100 countries to join a group of 80 in the 4-month Acceleration Program.