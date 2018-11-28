VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Vietnam’s peer-to-peer shopping and delivery platform gets South Korea license

By Vien Thong   November 28, 2018 | 10:59 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s peer-to-peer shopping and delivery platform gets South Korea license
Vietnamese peer-to-peer delivery service has been licensed in South Korea. Photo acquired by VnExpress

Vietnamese peer-to-peer delivery service XTayPro has been licensed in South Korea and expects this to be a stepping stone into East Asia.

The app is a platform connecting people travelling by air with those who wish to buy or send products overseas.

It creates a community of travelers who can make a little extra cash by buying and carrying stuff for others.

Less than four months ago XTayPro had participated in the K-Startup Grand Challenge, a start-up accelerator program supported by the South Korean government.

It has since signed 10 memoranda of understanding and letters of intent with funds and technology investment companies in South Korea.

The K-Startup Grand Challenge has been held annually since 2016 to help start-ups grow and expand into Asian markets. It has so far supported 40 startups and solicited $26 million for them.

At this year's event Vietnam had 8 representatives who overcame 1,700 other start-ups from 100 countries to join a group of 80 in the 4-month Acceleration Program.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam luggage-sharing platform advances East Asia
 
Read more
Vietnamese man gets life in jail for pyramid scheme swindle

Vietnamese man gets life in jail for pyramid scheme swindle

A thousand flowers to bloom in Phu My Hung’s Sakura Park

A thousand flowers to bloom in Phu My Hung’s Sakura Park

Bank ordered to reimburse nearly $11 mln to customer in fraud case

Bank ordered to reimburse nearly $11 mln to customer in fraud case

63 Ly Thai To Building celebrates 20th anniversary

63 Ly Thai To Building celebrates 20th anniversary

Vingroup to invest $51 million in Hanoi smart electronics plant

Vingroup to invest $51 million in Hanoi smart electronics plant

Former bank chairman jailed for 13 years in Vietnam

Former bank chairman jailed for 13 years in Vietnam

'In startup world, being seen as crazy is normal': Grab co-founder

'In startup world, being seen as crazy is normal': Grab co-founder

 
go to top