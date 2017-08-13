Vietnam’s exclusive beauty brands awards ceremony

Ngoc Dung Beauty Center was crowned king in 2017.

The “Genuine product – 2017 Vietnam’s Most Trusted Exclusive Brands” ceremony is held each year by the Vietnamese Anti- Counterfeiting Center and related agencies. The survey assesses trust, qualifications, safety and effectiveness of the nominated beauty centers.

Representative of Ngoc Dung Beauty Center received the tp award in 2017.

In 2017, businesses that met all the standards were granted the “Genuine product – Exclusive brand” e-signature issued by the Vietnam Anti- Counterfeiting Center.

Ngoc Dung Beauty Center rose to the top last year by proving a commitment to responsible business and affirming its position as the leading brand name in the field of beauty care in Vietnam.

Ngoc Dung Beauty Center won the 2017 Vietnam’s Top 10 Trusted Exclusive Brand award.

The certificate & cup awarded to Ngoc Dung Beauty Center.