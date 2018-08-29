Vietnam firms get in on the football craze

Electronic lock firm PHGLock in Ho Chi Minh City has promised to give its customers 100 free trips to Indonesia to watch the final match, should Vietnam beat Korea in the Asian Games men’s football semifinal today.

Each reward is worth over VND10 million ($430), including round-trip airfare and a ticket to the final match at the Pakansari stadium in Jakarta.

Hoang Tuan Anh, CEO of the company, said that he might have to sell one of his apartments to fund this campaign.

He even plans to rent a charter flight for himself and other football fans to watch the final game if Vietnam can make it.

A wedding studio in HCMC announced that it would give its customers a 50 percent discount if they come to take photos on Wednesday.

A photo service at this studio costs from VND8-30 million ($340-$1240).

“We won’t get married until November but we come here today for the discount,” said Lan, with fiancé in tow.

Other businesses are offering incentives to customers who have the same name as famous Vietnamese competitors in the Asian Games this year.

A commercial bank in Hanoi announced that it would increase the deposit interest rate by 0.3 percent a year for customers with the names of the football players who have scored in the previous matches.

Customers with the same name as competitors who have won gold medals in rowing and long jump will also get the same bonus.

A Japanese interior design firm in Hanoi said it would award 100 percent design costs worth VND1 billion ($42,800) for the first 30 ladies whose husbands have the same first name as Nguyen Van Toan, who scored the goal that took Vietnam into the Asian Games semifinal, or goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung.

One shoes brand in HCMC announced that it would give a discount of 50 percent to the first ten customers with the first names of four notable Vietnamese football players on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Each pair of shoes costs VND1-2 million ($45-$85).

Other fashion and electronic stores are giving out 20-30 percent discounts on Wednesday. Some of them are even giving customers a free case of beer to enjoy with the match.

The Vietnamese men’s football team repeated a historic feat, beating Syria on extra time to reach the Asian Games semifinal on Monday.

Vietnam soared into euphoria as Nguyen Van Toan, wearing jersey number 8, tapped the ball in, collecting a rebound off the crossbar in the 108th minute.

By defeating Syria in the quarterfinal match, it will enter the semifinal and play against South Korea in the at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Asian Games is the world's second biggest multiple sports event, after the Olympics. This year’s edition, held in Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia, has drawn 16,000 competitors and officials from 45 nations.