Vietnam fines Singapore investment firm for pre-emptive transaction

A unit of Singapore-based investment firm JC&C has been fined for the early purchase of REE shares. Photo courtesy of Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corporation.

The company, a unit of Singapore-based investment firm Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd, was fined for violations in its purchase of stocks from Vietnamese industrial appliance maker Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corporation (REE).

Platinum Victory purchased 50,000 shares from REE on February 25, three days before the registered timeframe to buy over 350,900 shares between February 28-March 29, SSC said in a statement.

This is the first time a subsidiary of a foreign company was fined by SSC this year.

Platinum Victory is the largest shareholder in REE with a 24.9 percent stake. It is also a major shareholder in Vietnam’s largest dairy firm Vinamilk with a 10.6 percent stake.

Since the end of last year, Platinum Victory has been making moves to acquire more ownership in REE and Vinamilk without success.