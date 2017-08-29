VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Vietnam energy giant tries to bail from sinking shipyard after years of debts and losses

By Anh Minh   August 29, 2017 | 10:07 am GMT+7
Vietnam energy giant tries to bail from sinking shipyard after years of debts and losses
Dung Quat Shipyard has been constantly in the red since it was taken over from the debt-ridden shipbuilder Vinashin in 2010. Photo by VnExpress

PetroVietnam does not expect to recoup its million-dollar investment in the business.

State-owned oil and gas group PetroVietnam is preparing to declare a shipyard it controls bankrupt after reporting more than a combined $460 million in debt and losses at the end of last year.

In a report filed to the trade ministry, the energy giant asked for permission to sell Dung Quat Shipyard in the central province of Quang Ngai. If no buyer can be found, it will hold a bankruptcy sale, it said.

PetroVietnam took over the shipyard from the debt-ridden shipbuilder Vinashin in 2010 as part of the government’s efforts to rescue the latter. Vinashin, which had piled up $4.5 billion in debt, was restructured into the Shipbuilding Industry Corporation in 2013.

Dung Quat owed nearly VND7.5 trillion ($330 million) at the time, almost twice its registered capital, and the financial woes have never been solved. PetroVietnam said it has pumped VND5.1 trillion ($224 million) into trying to keep the business afloat, but with little success.

By the end of last year, losses at Dung Quat had escalated to VND3.72 trillion ($163.6 million), besides VND6.9 trillion ($304 million) in debts.

The shipyard employs more than 1,200 workers, according to local media reports. No plans have been revealed on the compensation or support they will receive if the proposal is approved.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam PetroVietnam shipyard Dung Quat debts losses bankruptcy
 
Read more
Twitter aims to boost appeal with new 280-character tweet limit

Twitter aims to boost appeal with new 280-character tweet limit

Toshiba: Japan's faded titan selling the family silver

Toshiba: Japan's faded titan selling the family silver

Carlsberg eyes at least 51 pct stake in Vietnam's Habeco: report

Carlsberg eyes at least 51 pct stake in Vietnam's Habeco: report

Microsoft, Bosch replace local CEOs with foreigners in Vietnam

Microsoft, Bosch replace local CEOs with foreigners in Vietnam

Like father, like son: Samsung heir convicted

Like father, like son: Samsung heir convicted

Google and Walmart team up to take on Amazon

Google and Walmart team up to take on Amazon

Verdict for Samsung heir weighs on telecom giant

Verdict for Samsung heir weighs on telecom giant

Saigon lottery firm fails to match the numbers as profit plunges to 5-year low

Saigon lottery firm fails to match the numbers as profit plunges to 5-year low

 
go to top