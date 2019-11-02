VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Vietnam Airlines Jan-Sept profit highest in five years

By Dat Nguyen   November 2, 2019 | 09:35 am GMT+7
Vietnam Airlines Jan-Sept profit highest in five years
A Vietnam Airlines aircraft prepares for landing in Prague, Czech. Photo by Shutterstock/Rebius.

Vietnam Airlines Group posted pretax profits of VND3.29 trillion ($141.92 million) in Jan-Sept, up 35.7 percent year-on-year.

This is the highest profit it has earned in the last five years. The group, comprising Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific and Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO), saw its net revenue rise 3 percent to VND76.7 trillion ($3.3 million).

The group managed to reduce sales and financial costs down by 30 percent in Q3, resulting in this quarter’s profit surging 2.5 times year-on-year to VND1.13 trillion ($48.74 million).

The group, accounting for 51.7 percent of Vietnam’s aviation market, served 21.4 million passengers in nine months, up 3.2 percent year-on-year.

Vietnam Airlines this year has received two new wide-body Boeing 787-10 aircraft and 10 Airbus A321neo jets. It is set to get one more Boeing 787-10 and four more Airbus A321neos by the end of the year.

The group targets serving 23.4 million passengers this year, earning revenues of VND104.59 trillion ($4.51 billion).

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam Airlines 3Q 2019 profit revenue financial report
 
Read more
Vietjet to expand fleet with 20 long-range Airbus jets

Vietjet to expand fleet with 20 long-range Airbus jets

Viettel Global posts $67 mln profit

Viettel Global posts $67 mln profit

VinSmart to launch 5G smartphones next year

VinSmart to launch 5G smartphones next year

Singapore firm to invest $60 mln in Vietnam appliance maker

Singapore firm to invest $60 mln in Vietnam appliance maker

Volkswagen SUV with controversial nine-dash map could be destroyed

Volkswagen SUV with controversial nine-dash map could be destroyed

Bamboo Airways to receive first A320neo craft next month

Bamboo Airways to receive first A320neo craft next month

Hyundai Card to acquire 50 pct stake in Vietnam consumer finance firm

Hyundai Card to acquire 50 pct stake in Vietnam consumer finance firm

 
go to top