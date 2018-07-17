Two foreign brands dominate personal hygiene market in Vietnam

Among the 10 most popular personal care brands in the country, Diana and Kotex hold a whopping 80 percent of the domestic market share.

Unicharm, the Japanese company which owns the Diana brand, has been in Vietnam for 27 years.

Diana brand products earned revenues of VND5 trillion ($218 million) in 2016, up 10.6 percent over 2015, for a net profit of VND819 billion ($35.7 million), making it the market leader by far.

In second place is the Kotex brand, owned by the U.S. based Kimberly-Clark Corporation, which reported revenues of VND4.9 trillion ($214 million) in 2016, a year-on-year increase of 9 percent, for a net profit of VND485 billion ($21 million).

With a large proportion of young people in its population of 93 million, both brands expect the Vietnamese market for personal sanitation products to grow significantly in the coming years.