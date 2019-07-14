VnExpress International
Three Vietnamese firms among Asia’s top 100 power performers

By Nguyen Quy   July 14, 2019 | 09:04 am GMT+7
People withdraw money from an ATM at a branch of Vietcombank in Hanoi. Photo by Reuters/Kham.

Five Vietnamese firms are among Asia’s 300 biggest and fastest and three of them are in the top 100.

Vietnam’s oil and gas giant PetroVietnam, leading dairy company Vinamilk, Vietcombank, tech company FPT and real estate conglomerate Vingroup make an appearance in the fourth annual Asia 300 Power Performers Ranking compiled by the Nikkei Asian Review.

In the top 100 power performers list, Vinamilk ranked 25th while Vietcombank, one of the country's leading banks, came in 54th and state-run PetroVietnam was in 84th place.

The Japan-based publication ranked 325 companies from 11 economies across the continent by analyzing the growth, profitability, efficiency and financial soundness of the companies based on their earnings for the most recent fiscal year.

The picks were based on the firms' five-year average growth in revenue and net profit, return-on-equity (ROE) ratio, net profit margin and shareholder equity (to-asset) ratio.

Last year, Vinamilk reported pre-tax profits of VND11.52 trillion ($499.26 million), up 12.05 percent from the previous year, on revenues of VND52.63 trillion ($2.28 billion), down 2.93 percent.

Meanwhile, Vietcombank gained its consolidated profits of VND18.27 trillion ($784 million), surging 61 percent over 2017. 

PetroVietnam reported revenues of VND626.8 trillion ($26.92 billion) in 2018, 18 percent higher than the target and a year-on-year rise of 26 percent.

On top this year is South Korean firm SK Hynix, the world’s second largest memory chipmaker, followed by Nanya Technology Corp, a major Taiwanese maker of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) chips, mainly used in computers and Anhui Conch Cement Co., Ltd. in mainland China.

Of the top 300 companies in Asia, Chinese firms dominated the list with 81, followed by India (44), South Korea (42), Taiwan (40), Indonesia and Thailand (25 each), Malaysia (22) and Singapore (21).

