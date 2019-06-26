VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

State investment agency to sell stakes in 108 firms

By Hung Le   June 26, 2019 | 10:45 am GMT+7
State investment agency to sell stakes in 108 firms
SCIC had divested state capital from a total of 986 companies for VND37 trillion ($1.59 billion). Photo acquired by VnExpress.

Vietnam’s State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) has announced a list of 108 companies that it will partially divest from late 2019.

The list includes many major names, including insurance company Bao Minh JSC that SCIC holds a 51 percent stake in, information technology giant FPT (6 percent), pharmaceutical firm Ladophar (32 percent), and construction giant Licogi (41 percent).

Vietnam’s biggest producer of dairy products Vinamilk, in which SCIC holds 36 percent, is also included in the list, but specific instructions from the prime minister are required to divest from this business.

The SCIC was set up in 2005 to restructure of State-owned enterprises to make them more efficient and to enable the state to consolidate capital in sectors it considers key.

As of 2018, SCIC had divested state capital from a total of 986 companies for VND37 trillion ($1.59 billion), 4.4 times their book value of VND8.3 trillion ($356.95 million). SCIC withdrew state capital from nine SOEs in 2018, earning VND5.7 trillion ($245.76 million). 

Related News:
Tags: state owned enterprise SCIC investment divest sale
 
Read more
Mercedes-Benz to recall nearly 1,700 cars for steering wheel fault

Mercedes-Benz to recall nearly 1,700 cars for steering wheel fault

Vietcombank first Vietnamese bank to open US rep office

Vietcombank first Vietnamese bank to open US rep office

Vietnam to block Google payment for inappropriate YouTube content

Vietnam to block Google payment for inappropriate YouTube content

Thai firm tops $1 bln in H1 revenues from Vietnam

Thai firm tops $1 bln in H1 revenues from Vietnam

Electronics firm in trouble over 'Originated in Vietnam' Chinese products

Electronics firm in trouble over 'Originated in Vietnam' Chinese products

Why Vietnam bucked the trend on Grab-Uber deal

Why Vietnam bucked the trend on Grab-Uber deal

Nam A Bank chairman resigns over family dispute on share ownership

Nam A Bank chairman resigns over family dispute on share ownership

 
go to top