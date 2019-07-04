VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

State investment agency to auction stake in prawn cracker maker

July 4, 2019 | 09:13 am GMT+7
State investment agency to auction stake in prawn cracker maker
Vietnam's SCIC plans to divest from 108 companies this year. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

The State Capital Investment Corporation will auction its entire 49.89 percent stake in prawn cracker maker Sa Giang Import-Export JSC.

SCIC said that it will offload all its 3.56 million shares in Sa Giang with the aim of restructuring its state capital investment portfolio. The agency will auction its shares in lots, so that an investor can only offer to buy all the shares of a particular lot at a particular time.

The auction is scheduled to be held July 15 at the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), Vietnam’s main bourse. The winning bidder will be given one week to pay for the shares.

The starting price for each of Sa Giang’s shares will be VND111,700 ($4.80), around VND10,000 (43 cents) lower than what it traded for in the Wednesday morning session. If the auction is successful, SCIC estimates it will collect over VND400 billion ($17.2 million).

Sa Giang specializes in producing ready-to-eat foods such as prawns crackers and instant noodles, as well as newer products such as crackers made from crab, fish, and squid. The company mainly exports to Europe, especially Germany and the Netherlands, as well as some Asian countries.

Last year, Sa Giang recorded VND288 billion ($12.38 million) in revenue and VND23 billion ($988,862) in profit after tax. Sa Giang is one of SCIC’s first divestments after it announced a list of 108 companies from which it will divest state-owned stake in the second half of 2019.

The SCIC was set up in 2005 to restructure of state-owned enterprises to make them more efficient and to enable the state to consolidate capital in sectors it considers key.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam SCIC prawn cracker Sa Giang JSC divest auction shares
 
Read more
Vinmart+ stores begin selling tickets for next year’s maiden F1 race

Vinmart+ stores begin selling tickets for next year’s maiden F1 race

Vingroup stops participating in Fitch credit rating program

Vingroup stops participating in Fitch credit rating program

Promo-girls provider’s sales keeps falling after losing Heineken contract

Promo-girls provider’s sales keeps falling after losing Heineken contract

Telecom giant Viettel launches ride-hailing service and e-commerce platform

Telecom giant Viettel launches ride-hailing service and e-commerce platform

State-owned expressway builder weighed down by debt

State-owned expressway builder weighed down by debt

Bamboo Airways mulls lease of Airbus A380 for non-stop US service

Bamboo Airways mulls lease of Airbus A380 for non-stop US service

Vietnam competition watchdog appeals Grab-Uber antitrust ruling

Vietnam competition watchdog appeals Grab-Uber antitrust ruling

 
go to top