VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Samsung to shift some smartphone production to Vietnam due to coronavirus

By Reuters   March 6, 2020 | 09:12 pm GMT+7
Samsung to shift some smartphone production to Vietnam due to coronavirus
A worker wipes a glass panel bearing the logo of Samsung Electronics at its office building in Seoul, South Korea January 7, 2019. Photo by Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji.

Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) said on Friday that it would temporarily move some smartphone production to Vietnam from South Korea.

The announcement was made after another of its Korean staff tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing it to close a factory.

A company spokeswoman said the group had suspended operations at its factory in the southern city of Gumi in South Korea after a worker tested positive for the virus.

The plant, which makes Samsung’s premium phones like S20 and Z Flip foldable phones, will resume production on Saturday, she said.

Since late February, a total of six workers have tested positive at the factory complex in Gumi, close to the city of Daegu - the epicentre of South Korea’s virus outbreak - leading to previous temporary closures at the plant.

The move to shift output of "some premium smartphones" to Vietnam "intends to supply products to consumers in more effective, stable and timely manner," Samsung said in a statement.

"Once the COVID-19 situation stabilises, we plan to move back the output to Gumi," it said.

Samsung has already shifted much of its smartphone production to Vietnam over the past decade, where it makes over 50 percent of its phones and has so far seen little production disruption. Its Gumi factory makes up for a small portion of its total output.

Samsung on Friday launched its S20 flagship smartphones globally as scheduled amid concerns that the virus would dent demand for premium phones at home and overseas markets.

Related News:
Tags: Samsung shift production Vietnam coronavirus
 
Read more
Shopaholics disregard virus outbreak as new Uniqlo store hits Hanoi

Shopaholics disregard virus outbreak as new Uniqlo store hits Hanoi

​MBBank raises $74 mln from private placement to foreign investors

​MBBank raises $74 mln from private placement to foreign investors

Townhouses with easy Saigon access more alluring to investors

Townhouses with easy Saigon access more alluring to investors

Foreign owned e-commerce company owes $2 mln to suppliers

Foreign owned e-commerce company owes $2 mln to suppliers

Vietjet suspends flights to South Korea as coronavirus cases spiral

Vietjet suspends flights to South Korea as coronavirus cases spiral

Bamboo Airways to launch direct Germany flights

Bamboo Airways to launch direct Germany flights

Vietnam Airlines suspends all South Korea flights

Vietnam Airlines suspends all South Korea flights

Samsung erects $220 mln R&D center in Vietnam

Samsung erects $220 mln R&D center in Vietnam

 
go to top