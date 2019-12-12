VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Sabeco to charter aircraft to transport outstanding workers home for New Year

By Thi Ha   December 12, 2019 | 01:55 pm GMT+7
Sabeco to charter aircraft to transport outstanding workers home for New Year
A security guard cycles near an Airbus A350-900 aircraft during its delivery ceremony at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. Photo by Reuters/Kham.

Vietnam’s biggest brewer Sabeco is set to charter four aircraft and a number of buses to ferry 2,000 outstanding workers home for the Lunar New Year holiday in late January.

It will cost Sabeco over VND5 billion ($217,000), and the company will identify the workers together with the managements of industrial parks in HCMC and the neighboring provinces of Binh Duong and Dong Nai.

A charter flight each will fly from HCMC to Hanoi and the central towns of Vinh, Dong Hoi and Quy Nhon.

The 1,000 people going by bus will go to the central provinces of Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, and Khanh Hoa, the Central Highlands provinces of Dak Lak and Lam Dong and the southern provinces of Kien Giang and Ca Mau.

Hoang Dao Hiep, deputy general director of Sabeco, said this would be the second year the company and the Youth Union provide transportation for the best-performing workers for the Lunar New Year festival, Tet.

This year it is on a larger scale, and the process to select the workers too started earlier - at the beginning of December.

The government has approved a seven-day Tet holiday that will start January 23, two days before the Lunar New Year's Eve. 

Last year too Sabeco had chartered four aircraft. 

Sabeco is owned 53.59 percent by Vietnam Beverage, a subsidiary of Thai beverage company ThaiBev. The Vietnamese government, represented by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, owns a 36 percent stake in the company.

In its latest financial report, Sabeco reported revenues of over VND28.3 trillion ($1.22 billion) in nine months, up 10 percent year-on-year. Revenue from beer in the period accounted for 86 percent of total, or VND24.3 trillion ($1.05 billion).

In the third quarter alone, post-tax profit was highest among all brewers in Vietnam at almost VND1.46 trillion ($63 million), up over 40 percent year-on-year.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Sabeco Lunar New Year beer alcohol brewery
 
Read more
Vietjet CEO among world’s 100 most powerful women

Vietjet CEO among world’s 100 most powerful women

Vinasun's shares plummet to lowest level in a decade

Vinasun's shares plummet to lowest level in a decade

Vietnamese beverage giant nourished by founder’s timeless vision

Vietnamese beverage giant nourished by founder’s timeless vision

Nghi Son Refinery occupies third of domestic petroleum market

Nghi Son Refinery occupies third of domestic petroleum market

HAGL divests from hydropower for farming reroute

HAGL divests from hydropower for farming reroute

Fish sauce magnate off Forbes billionaires list

Fish sauce magnate off Forbes billionaires list

Traditional match producer to shift focus

Traditional match producer to shift focus

New carrier KiteAir plans June takeoff

New carrier KiteAir plans June takeoff

 
go to top