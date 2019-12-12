Sabeco to charter aircraft to transport outstanding workers home for New Year

It will cost Sabeco over VND5 billion ($217,000), and the company will identify the workers together with the managements of industrial parks in HCMC and the neighboring provinces of Binh Duong and Dong Nai.

A charter flight each will fly from HCMC to Hanoi and the central towns of Vinh, Dong Hoi and Quy Nhon.

The 1,000 people going by bus will go to the central provinces of Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, and Khanh Hoa, the Central Highlands provinces of Dak Lak and Lam Dong and the southern provinces of Kien Giang and Ca Mau.

Hoang Dao Hiep, deputy general director of Sabeco, said this would be the second year the company and the Youth Union provide transportation for the best-performing workers for the Lunar New Year festival, Tet.

This year it is on a larger scale, and the process to select the workers too started earlier - at the beginning of December.

The government has approved a seven-day Tet holiday that will start January 23, two days before the Lunar New Year's Eve.

Last year too Sabeco had chartered four aircraft.

Sabeco is owned 53.59 percent by Vietnam Beverage, a subsidiary of Thai beverage company ThaiBev. The Vietnamese government, represented by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, owns a 36 percent stake in the company.

In its latest financial report, Sabeco reported revenues of over VND28.3 trillion ($1.22 billion) in nine months, up 10 percent year-on-year. Revenue from beer in the period accounted for 86 percent of total, or VND24.3 trillion ($1.05 billion).

In the third quarter alone, post-tax profit was highest among all brewers in Vietnam at almost VND1.46 trillion ($63 million), up over 40 percent year-on-year.