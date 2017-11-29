Philippines' San Miguel says looking to bid for Vietnam's Sabeco

Cans of beer move along a production line at a factory of Saigon Beer Corporation (Sabeco) in Vietnam. Photo by Reuters/Kham

The Philippines’ San Miguel Corp (SMC.PS) is looking to bid for Vietnam’s largest brewer Sabeco (SAB.HM), the conglomerate’s president said on Wednesday.

“Yes,” Ramon Ang told Reuters in a text message when asked if San Miguel is looking to join the bidding for the Vietnamese brewer.

Vietnam said earlier on Wednesday it is open to selling a 54-percent stake in Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp, but capped foreign ownership at about 49 percent.

Sabeco received a strong response from potential suitors at an investors’ roadshow in Singapore last week, its chairman Vo Thanh Ha said, as the government moves closer to finalizing a stake sale in the $9 billion maker of Bia Saigon and 333 brews.

Ha said the government is due shortly to publish details of a divestment plan for its nearly 90 percent stake in Sabeco as part of a lengthy fund-raising exercise.

The sale has attracted interest from brewers seeking access to one of Asia’s most-promising beer markets, which is already the second-most profitable for Dutch brewer Heineken NV (HEIN.AS).

Vietnam is shaping up as a battleground for global brewers thanks to a youthful population and beer-drinking culture.