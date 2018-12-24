Mercedes-Benz Vietnam to recall 4,802 SUVs over faulty seatbelts

The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen before the company's annual news conference in Germany. Photo by Reuters/Michaela Rehle

Company representatives said that an application for the recall has been submitted and they are waiting for approval from the Vietnam Register, the vehicle registration, inspection and quality control department of the Ministry of Transport.

The models affected by this recall are the popular GLC 200, GLC 250 4MATIC, and GLC 300 4MATIC. These models were assembled at the Mercedes factory in HCMC between March 2016 and February 2018, and sold mainly to Vietnamese consumers.

It is expected that owners of the faulty SUVs can have their vehicles checked and repaired free of charge at Mercedes Vietnam dealers nationwide from Jan 15, 2019 till the end of 2023.

For the left and right rear seats, the seatbelt retracts so much that its locking clip can be stuck in a crevice in the inner car plating. If this happens, the clip cannot be retrieved and used again.

Mercedes GLC is one of the models distributed in the Vietnamese market by the German luxury manufacturer.

In 2017, GLC was the best-selling model for the company as well as the entire luxury car market, priced at VND1.68-2.9 billion ($72,032 – $124,032).