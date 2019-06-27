VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Mercedes-Benz to recall nearly 1,700 cars for steering wheel fault

June 27, 2019 | 03:09 pm GMT+7
Mercedes-Benz to recall nearly 1,700 cars for steering wheel fault
Mercedez-Benz Vietnam will begin by recalling C200, C250, C300, E200, E250, and E300 models from July 25. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

Mercedes-Benz Vietnam will recall 1,648 cars with faulty steering it sold between June 2016 and October 2017.

It will begin by recalling C200, C250, C300, E200, E250, and E300 models from July 25 and replace faulty components.

Daimler AG Group, which owns the Mercedes-Benz brand, discovered the error that caused the steering wheel to become tighter than normal.

It also discovered that the gear box in some C-Class and E-Class cars is receiving inaccurate measurement signals. The steering software could deactivate the power steering system upon receiving these erroneous signals, the company said.

The affected models are imported in completely knocked down (CKD) condition and assembled at the Mercedes Benz factory in Ho Chi Minh City. Last year it had recalled 4,802 SUVs over faulty seatbelts.

According to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association, Mercedes-Benz sold 1,434 units in the first five month of this year, down 33 percent year-on-year and accounting for a 1.2 percent share of the auto market.

Related News:
Tags: Mercedes-Benz Vietnam recall cars faulty steering
 
Read more
Vietnam to block Google payment for inappropriate YouTube content

Vietnam to block Google payment for inappropriate YouTube content

State investment agency to sell stakes in 108 firms

State investment agency to sell stakes in 108 firms

Thai firm tops $1 bln in H1 revenues from Vietnam

Thai firm tops $1 bln in H1 revenues from Vietnam

Electronics firm in trouble over 'Originated in Vietnam' Chinese products

Electronics firm in trouble over 'Originated in Vietnam' Chinese products

Why Vietnam bucked the trend on Grab-Uber deal

Why Vietnam bucked the trend on Grab-Uber deal

Nam A Bank chairman resigns over family dispute on share ownership

Nam A Bank chairman resigns over family dispute on share ownership

Electronics giant Foxconn mulls TV screen plant in Vietnam

Electronics giant Foxconn mulls TV screen plant in Vietnam

 
go to top