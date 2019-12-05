VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Masan’s meat unit to be traded on unlisted market

By Dat Nguyen   December 5, 2019 | 01:00 pm GMT+7
Masan’s meat unit to be traded on unlisted market
A box of MeatDeli pork produced by Masan MeatLife. Photo courtesy of Masan MeatLife.

Masan Group is set to list its meat producing subsidiary MeatLife on the Unlisted Public Company Market on December 9.

The Hanoi Stock Exchange has approved the listing of 324 million MML shares on UPCoM at a reference price of VND80,000 ($3.46), giving it a market cap of VND26 trillion ($1.12 billion).

Masan MeatLife was established in 2011 as Masan Nutri-Science with a charter capital of VND10 billion ($432,300), which has since increased to VND3.24 trillion ($140 million).

Masan Group, which owns a 79 percent stake in it, changed its name in July as part of a plan to introduce a new meat brand in the market.

Its products are sold through 410 retail outlets in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, including VinMart, a supermarket chain owned by Vingroup that will soon be merged into the Masan ecosystem.

Masan Meatlife saw revenues rise by 0.7 percent year-on-year in the first nine months of this year to VND10.1 trillion ($436.6 million) amidst rising pork prices after African swine fever broke out in Vietnam resulting in the culling of 5.9 million pigs.

Masan Group expects meat to be a main driver of growth in the next three to five years with revenues of $1 billion.

In Vietnam, UPCoM serves as a bourse for unlisted public firms.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Masan MeatLife UPCoM listed MML MeatDeli
 
Read more
New carrier KiteAir plans June takeoff

New carrier KiteAir plans June takeoff

Government okays two new multimillion dollar golf courses

Government okays two new multimillion dollar golf courses

American diner chain Chili’s makes Vietnam debut

American diner chain Chili’s makes Vietnam debut

Appeals court upholds Coffee King’s right to manage Trung Nguyen group

Appeals court upholds Coffee King’s right to manage Trung Nguyen group

What Vingroup and Masan hope to acquire from their retail merger

What Vingroup and Masan hope to acquire from their retail merger

Foreign investors continue to offload Masan Group stock

Foreign investors continue to offload Masan Group stock

Coffee King dismisses ex-wife’s talk of reunion as ‘trick’

Coffee King dismisses ex-wife’s talk of reunion as ‘trick’

Bamboo Airways expects profits to take off in 2020

Bamboo Airways expects profits to take off in 2020

 
go to top