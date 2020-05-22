VnExpress International
Companies

Japan's Panasonic to move some production to Vietnam next year

By Reuters   May 22, 2020 | 08:24 am GMT+7
A logo of Panasonic Corp is pictured at the CEATEC JAPAN 2017 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, October 2, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Toru Hanai.

Japanese appliance-maker Panasonic Corp said that next year it will move its Thai-based production of refrigerators and washing machines to Vietnam.

"Panasonic will reorganize its white goods production sites in Southeast Asia, and transfer the production of washing machines and refrigerators in Thailand to Vietnam," the company said on Thursday in an statement emailed to Reuters.

Panasonic will dismiss about 800 workers in Thailand, a company spokeswoman told Reuters, adding that the move is part of its plan to improve cost efficiency.

Panasonic would try to place some of the workers in other jobs based on their qualifications, the spokeswoman said.

Panasonic Appliances (Thailand) and a research and development center will close by the end of March 2021.

After the closures, Panasonic will still have around 13,700 workers involved in the manufacture of small appliances and batteries in Thailand.

Tags: Panasonic Vietnam Thailand refrigerators and washing machines Southeast Asia
 
Read more
