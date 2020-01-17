VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Hanoi Vodka producer reports fifth consecutive losing year

By Phuong Dong   January 17, 2020 | 04:40 pm GMT+7
Hanoi Vodka producer reports fifth consecutive losing year
Vodka Hanoi bottles on display at a Halico outlet in Hanoi. Photo courtesy of Halico.

Alcohol giant Hanoi Liquor JSC (Halico) made a post-tax loss of VND64 billion ($2.76 million) in 2019, continuing a trend commenced in 2015.

The manufacturer of Hanoi Vodka said last year’s performance took accumulated post-tax losses to over VND400 billion ($17.23 million), nearly reaching Halico’s total assets value, which came to VND433.46 billion ($18.67 million) by 2019-end.

Revenue for 2019 had also fallen 4.2 percent year-on-year to VND144.49 billion ($6.22 million), according to the company’s fourth quarter financial statement.

However, in this period, Halico made a post-tax loss of over VND8 billion ($344,686), down significantly from the VND21 billion ($904,800) loss in 2018’s fourth quarter. This was mainly due to the company cutting down production, with cost of sales down 33 percent year-on-year, and management costs down 67 percent.

Halico’s management did not provide an explanation for the continued losses in its latest report, but did mention in its bi-annual report released in July this year that the company’s sales have been decreasing as Vietnamese consumer tastes shift to imported beer and foreign liquor.

They also admitted that Halico had failed to capture younger consumer segments, while low demand means production is much below capacity and production costs per unit is high.

Halico was originally a Hanoi winery founded in 1898 and equitized in 2004 with charter capital of nearly VND50 billion ($2.15 million).

Vietnam's second largest brewery Habeco has a 54.29 percent stake in Halico while Diageo, the world’s biggest liquor company, sporting famous brands such as Johnnie Walker, Baileys and Smirnoff, owns 45.5 percent.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam liquor Hanoi Vodka loss Halico
 
Read more
Why Vingroup’s airline venture was grounded

Why Vingroup’s airline venture was grounded

IFC provides $213 mln green loan to VPBank

IFC provides $213 mln green loan to VPBank

Heineken refutes Vietnam taxman

Heineken refutes Vietnam taxman

IFC unloads VietinBank stake

IFC unloads VietinBank stake

Vingroup grounds aviation plans

Vingroup grounds aviation plans

Grab installs first female CEO for Vietnam operations

Grab installs first female CEO for Vietnam operations

Heineken Vietnam pays $39.7 mln in back taxes, fines

Heineken Vietnam pays $39.7 mln in back taxes, fines

HCMC Lottery Company profits soar

HCMC Lottery Company profits soar

 
go to top