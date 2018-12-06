FPT Online, publisher of VnExpress, to list next week

Journalists work at VnExpress newsroom in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress

The Hanoi Stock Exchange has given permission for FPT Online to list 14.08 million shares on UPCoM, the exchange for unlisted public companies, at VND110,000 ($4.72) per share.

At this price, the value of the company is VND1.55 trillion ($66.27 million).

FPT Online, a subsidiary of Vietnam's tech giant FPT Corporation, was established in 2007 with the main businesses of online advertisement, online games, online music, social media, and messaging services.

Its charter capital has increased from VND40 billion ($1.71 million) in 2007 to VND140 billion ($5.98 million) now.

FPT Online publishes the online newspapers VnExpress, Ngoi Sao and iOne in Vietnamese and VnExpress International in English.

Last year VnExpress reported over 40 million users and 15 billion page views, according to data from Google Analytics.

FPT Online leads the online advertising business in Vietnam with over 50 percent of the market share.

This year it targets net revenues of VND570 billion ($24.37 million) and a post-tax profit of VND267 billion ($11.41 million), 9 percent and 7 percent higher than last year.

In the first nine months its revenues and profit were VND378 billion ($16.16 million) and VND218 billion ($9.32 million).

In the last three years FPT Online has maintained a cash dividend of 50-60 percent. The expected dividend this year is at least 35 percent or VND3,500 (15 cents) per share.

Its net profit margin last year was 48 percent, up almost 8 percentage points from 2016. Return on equity increased by 2 percentage points to almost 47 percent.