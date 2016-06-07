emirates-lands-new-country-manager-in-vietnam

With a decade of experience in the aviation industry, Haitham is expected to bring robust leadership to Emirates Vietnam, especially with the airline planning to launch new daily flights from Hanoi and Yangon (Myanmar) to Dubai on August 3. In his new role, Haitham will be responsible for managing Emirates’ business operations, optimizing revenue and expanding the airline’s footprint within the country.

I am eager to take on the new role in one of the most dynamic markets in Southeast Asia. With the Emirates Vietnam team, I will contribute to the airline’s success and continue to make Emirates a favorite airline in Vietnam,” said Haitham on this appointment.

Emirates opened daily direct flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Dubai in 2012.

The government-owned airline operates more than 3,300 flights per week from its hub at Dubai International Airport, to 155 destinations in 81 countries across six continents.