Companies

Education startup Kyna makes it to Google Demo Day Asia finals

By Hung Le   June 4, 2019 | 10:39 am GMT+7
A speaker at Google's Demo Day last year. Photo courtesy of Google.

Vietnamese online-education company Kyna has been chosen by Google for the final round of its 2019 Demo Day Asia.

Google said 11 startups in the Asia Pacific region have qualified for the finals of an event in which it brings together investable companies from around the world to highlight innovative technologies and drive investment.

Online learning platform Kyna was founded by Ho Hong Bao Tram in 2013. According to TechTimes, over the years it has worked with leading experts to build hundreds of quality skill courses for students across the country.

It operates as an educational ecosystem, and cooperates with mobile developers, training organizations and education professionals to bring learning applications in various disciplines.

Google said a number of leading start-ups entered its second Demo Day Asia and unique ideas such as imaging devices that help detect breast cancer early, large-scale solar energy projects and education systems have been selected.

The three-day event will take place in Bangkok next month as part of the Techsauce Global Summit, an international tech conference that is expected to attract around 1,900 startups and 500 investors.

It is an opportunity for startups to access world-class mentorship, tech discussions and networking.

The event will end with a pitch-off between finalists who will share their business propositions with the jury comprising Jeffrey Paine from Golden Gate Ventures (Malaysia), Justin Nguyen from Monk's Hill Ventures (Indonesia) and Shannon Kalayanamitr from GOBI Partners (China).

The rest of the finalists are Anywhr (Singapore), Glazziq (Thailand), Lily Medtech (Japan), Matelabs (India), Modoo (China), Soundbrenner (Hong Kong), Talkiplay (Australia), Tello Talk (Pakistan), Wahyoo (Indonesia), and Yolk (South Korea).

