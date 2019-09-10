Bamboo Airways exec leaves for property firm

Duong Thi Mai Hoa, former deputy chairwoman of private airline Bamboo Airways. Photo courtesy of FLC.

A spokesperson for Sunshine Group told VnExpress she had joined as deputy chairwoman earlier this month.

A Bamboo Airways spokesperson said Hoa would be replaced internally.

Hoa had been with Bamboo for almost a year and before that the CEO and CFO of Vingroup between 2012-2017, and the CEO of ABBank and Vietnam International Bank before that.

The 50-year-old graduated from the Hanoi University of Technology and holds a master's degree in business administration from the Free University of Brussels, Belgium. She is a member of the Association of Certified Public Accountants (ACCA).

Sunshine Group is also in construction, education and technology.