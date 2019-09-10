VnExpress International
Bamboo Airways exec leaves for property firm

By Anh Tu, Nguyen Ha   September 10, 2019 | 01:35 pm GMT+7
Duong Thi Mai Hoa, former deputy chairwoman of private airline Bamboo Airways. Photo courtesy of FLC.

Duong Thi Mai Hoa, who used to be deputy chairwoman of startup Bamboo Airways, has moved to real estate firm Sunshine Group.

A spokesperson for Sunshine Group told VnExpress she had joined as deputy chairwoman earlier this month.

A Bamboo Airways spokesperson said Hoa would be replaced internally.

Hoa had been with Bamboo for almost a year and before that the CEO and CFO of Vingroup between 2012-2017, and the CEO of ABBank and Vietnam International Bank before that.

The 50-year-old graduated from the Hanoi University of Technology and holds a master's degree in business administration from the Free University of Brussels, Belgium. She is a member of the Association of Certified Public Accountants (ACCA).

Sunshine Group is also in construction, education and technology.

