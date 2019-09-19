Audi recalls imported cars with brake faults

Distributors of the German car in Vietnam will recall the Audi Q5 Sport 2.0 TFSI Quattro and Q5 Design 2.0 TFSI Quattro models, made between July 2018 and March 2019 and imported as completely built units (CBU) into Vietnam.

Due to an error in making the main hydraulic brake cylinder, brake oil could leak after prolonged use, damaging the brake system and increasing accident risks, said Vietnam Register, the agency under the Ministry of Transport that is in charge of registering vehicles, in a statement.

However, Audi said the emergency braking function of the vehicles’ electronic parking brakes is not affected, and that so far, Audi has not recorded any accident related to the above problem.

The recall and inspection program will take place until June 10, 2020.

Audi opened its first dealership in Ho Chi Minh City in 2008, and now possesses three dealerships, the other two in Hanoi and Da Nang.