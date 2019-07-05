VnExpress International
Apple takes down gambling apps at Vietnam’s behest

By Dat Nguyen   July 5, 2019 | 10:31 am GMT+7
Vietnam has requested for 29 apps to be removed from the App Store between July and December 2018. Photo by Shutterstock/Ymgerman.

Apple has fulfilled a Vietnamese demand to remove nine apps that flouted its gambling laws, the U.S. company says in its latest transparency report.

It said Vietnam had sought the removal of 29 apps from the App Store between July and December last year, the requests being "predominantly related to illegal gambling app investigations and unlicensed gaming apps investigations," the report released on Tuesday said. It did not identify the apps.

Vietnam was among 11 countries to make similar requests, and as a result Apple removed 634 apps. A majority, 517, were taken down at China’s demand since they violated its gambling and pornography laws.

Online betting remains illegal in Vietnam though the country has in recent years relaxed its stance on gambling as a "social evil."

