VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Airport operator ACV to see profit drop 80 pct

By Dat Nguyen   June 27, 2020 | 08:00 am GMT+7
Airport operator ACV to see profit drop 80 pct
Passengers check in at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. Photo by Shutterstock/gracethang2.

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam expects a pre-tax profit plunge of 80 percent this year to VND2 trillion ($86 million) due to coronavirus impacts. 

The state-owned company, which operates 21 airports, also anticipates its revenue to fall 45 percent to VND11.3 trillion ($488 million), according to a release.

It said passenger numbers passing through Vietnam airports is set to plunge 41 percent from last year to 69.2 million in 2020. Cargo delivery is set to fall 13 percent to 1.3 million tonnes.

Although domestic flights have been resumed, international routes have yet to follow suit, the latter contributing a larger revenue, ACV stated.

During the following two years, the company plans to prioritize investment in the construction of a second terminal at Phu Bai International Airport in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue and a third terminal at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

ACV profit fall

coronavirus impact

Covid-19

 

Read more

Vietcombank expects profits not to fall in H1

Vietcombank expects profits not to fall in H1

Merge soon or else: Petrolimex threatens PGBank with capital withdrawal

Merge soon or else: Petrolimex threatens PGBank with capital withdrawal

Eximbank welcomes new chairman

Eximbank welcomes new chairman

Vietjet expects profits plunge due to coronavirus

Vietjet expects profits plunge due to coronavirus

Foxconn says Vietnam is biggest manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia

Foxconn says Vietnam is biggest manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia

Techtronic Industries to expand Vietnam operations

Techtronic Industries to expand Vietnam operations

Golden handshake by HCMC’s largest employer draws mixed feelings

Golden handshake by HCMC’s largest employer draws mixed feelings

FLC chairman to increase stakes

FLC chairman to increase stakes

 
go to top