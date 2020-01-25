VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Airlines to refund Vietnam-China flight tickets

By Dat Nguyen   January 25, 2020 | 04:04 pm GMT+7
Airlines to refund Vietnam-China flight tickets
Passengers board an aircraft at Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by Shutterstock/Huy Thoai.

Vietnamese airlines have offered to refund customers who want to cancel their flights to and from China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and low-cost arm Jetstar Pacific stated Friday both would refund tickets and allow free schedule changes for passengers flying to and from Chinese cities starting Friday until further notice.

The two airlines do not currently operate direct flights to Wuhan City in central China, epicenter of the new deadly pneumonia virus outbreak.

Both would provide masks and gloves to passengers on its flights to and from China if requested.

Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Thursday ordered all flight permits be cancelled and the granting of new permits to all flights connected to Wuhan by both Vietnamese and foreign airlines be suspended.

The Ministry of Health has ordered all tourists from China entering Vietnam complete health declaration forms as it combats the spread of the new coronavirus.

Two Chinese nationals have been quarantined at Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City since Thursday after testing positive for the pneumonia virus. 

China on Saturday said 41 people had died and 1,300 been infected globally due to the virus.

World Health Organization (WHO) declared the new coronavirus an "emergency in China" this week but stopped short of branding it an international concern. 

Most fatalities have involved elderly patients, many with pre-existing conditions, WHO confirmed.

Related News:

Wuhan pneumonia outbreak

Tourists from China to complete health declaration: MoH

Tourists from China to complete health declaration: MoH

All Vietnam-Wuhan flights cancelled after pneumonia virus outbreak

All Vietnam-Wuhan flights cancelled after pneumonia virus outbreak

No Tet holiday for health workers fighting new pneumonia virus

No Tet holiday for health workers fighting new pneumonia virus

See more
Tags: Vietnam airlines refund corona virus deadly virus Wuhan virus Vietnam Airlines Jetstar China
 
Read more
Masan chairman opens up on Vincommerce merger

Masan chairman opens up on Vincommerce merger

Techcombank posts double digit growth in profits

Techcombank posts double digit growth in profits

Sabeco reports record profits

Sabeco reports record profits

Construction giant sees profits halved

Construction giant sees profits halved

Analysts’ forecasts mixed for listed firms’ profit growth

Analysts’ forecasts mixed for listed firms’ profit growth

Auto firm exec arrested for suspected embezzlement

Auto firm exec arrested for suspected embezzlement

Jewelry firm PNJ reports 24 pct surge in profit

Jewelry firm PNJ reports 24 pct surge in profit

Hanoi Vodka producer reports fifth consecutive losing year

Hanoi Vodka producer reports fifth consecutive losing year

 
go to top