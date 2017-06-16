AeonEshop.com to launch English version for Vietnamese market

Half a year after expanding into Vietnam’s e-commerce market, the Japanese supermarket chain Aeon has secured a foothold with a popular website offering Japanese products, also available in English soon.

The retail giant said AeonEshop’s initial success “stems from our products’ variety and quality.” It has become customers’ favorite shopping destination, while numerous other online sales websites have to be stopped after a short time of operation.

Until now, AeonEshop’s operation has been pretty successful. Its products are always ensured to be updated and diverse to meet Vietnamese consumers’ needs and high standards.

Webiste display in English - Synchronized from product list to banner

Recently, the company made a big step by expanding to northern markets – Hanoi, Vinh Phuc, Bac Ninh, Hung Yen and Hai Phong – to satisfy customers who enjoy using Japanese goods.

Hanoi is usually considered a difficult market due to geographic conditions, people’s traditional consuming habits and shopping culture. However, for those who are fond of Japanese goods, this is good news and marks a new beginning in AeonEshop’s attempt to access northern provinces, which have a lot of potential for development.

AeonEshop always strives to perfect its services to give customers the most convenient shopping methods and the best shopping experiences.

Delivery can be expected in as little as 24 hours since order placements and is conducted even on weekends and annual holidays. Goods are delivered free of charge for orders with an invoice value from VND300,000 ($13.22) or more inside Ho Chi Minh City and key northern markets.

Not only that, AeonEshop is planning to release the English version of the website. This can be considered one of the very first e-commerce websites in Vietnam with product description available in English to satisfy the shopping demand of most foreigners who are living, studying and working in Vietnam.

Product description available in English to make it easy to understand.

Additionally, realizing people’s current tendency to search for information on devices such as tablets and smartphones, Aeon plans to release AeonEshop’s application for customers to enjoy shopping anywhere and anytime.

In the future, AeonEshop intends to expand shipment area to cover every province in Vietnam.

The company said consumers, especially the busy ones are guaranteed to have “a trusted companion” in purchasing high quality Japanese products for their families in the fastest, most convenient and economical way.